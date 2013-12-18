Finally, some common sense on abortion

It’s been 50 years since Andy Williams recorded the Christmas hit, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” And, as Canadians get set to key it up once again,they should know that they received an early Christmas gift last week — a healthy dose of common sense from one of our elected representatives.

In what seems to be a pattern of independent thinking from members of Parliament, Conservative MP Maurice Vellacott has filed two motions in advance of his name being added to the Order of Precedence at the end of January.

The member from Saskatoon-Wanuskewin has responded to the continuing call from the Canadian people to properly deal with the issue of pre-born human rights. The motions Mr. Vellacott placed on the Order Paper echo a refrain heard in pro-life circles of late — first, that the Supreme Court of Canada has repeatedly and emphatically told us that Parliament should address legal protections for the pre-born child and second, that Canada is violating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child, a convention which our country ratified in 1991.

Mr. Vellacott’s first motion asks a committee to “Propose options that the House and/or the government could take to address any negative impact these decisions of the Supreme Court of Canada may have had, directly or indirectly, on women, men, children and Canadian society.” In light of what Barbara Kay wrote on these pages last week, recapping new research suggesting a link between abortion and breast cancer, this would seem like a very prudent course of action. Study after study is showing that abortion, especially multiple abortions, are having serious repercussions on women’s health — specifically the terrifyingly high rates of breast cancer. I realize that empirical evidence found in books like the deVeber Institute’s, Complications: Abortions impact on women does not sit well with those who continue to promote unrestricted access to abortion, but as a nation it should be entirely acceptable, if not embraced, to discuss and decide on such weighty matters.

The Supreme Court justices of 1988 would never have anticipated a 25 year legal vacuum surrounding the rights of children before birth. They struck down Canada’s abortion law on constitutional grounds, but were very clear that it was the mandate of Parliament to enact new laws protecting pre-born children. In fact, even Justice Bertha Wilson opined as to where protections should be placed when she said, “The precise point in the development of the fetus at which the state’s interest in its protection becomes compelling I leave to the informed judgment of the legislature which is in a position to receive guidance on the subject from all the relevant disciplines. It seem to me, however, that it might fall somewhere in the second trimester.” In light of this judgement, as well as more recent jurisprudence in this area, it is entirely appropriate for Parliament to study the impact of the status quo in our law.

The lack of restrictions on abortion are not only an anomaly when compared with all other Western nations, this lack of legal protection is also an infringement on the rights of children as recognized by the United Nations

Vellacott’s second motion asks, “That a special committee of the House be appointed to determine what legal protections Canada ought to provide to children before birth, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Canada ratified in 1991.” As a democratic country we should not be afraid to debate such issues. Canada is currently not adhering to the commitments we made when we signed this treaty. The lack of restrictions on abortion are not only an anomaly when compared with all other Western nations, this lack of legal protection is also an infringement on the rights of children as recognized by the United Nations.

It truly is time for a common sense approach to this issue, and the common sense is no more greatly needed than in Parliament.

This article first appeared on the National Post at http://fullcomment.nationalpost.com/2013/12/16/mike-schouten-finally-some-common-sense-on-abortion/

Mike Schouten is campaign director at WeNeedaLAW.ca.