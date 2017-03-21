Canadian Christianity
Your National Christian News & Ministry source
March 8, 2014 By Jerram Ritchie 1 Comment
[…] great motivating force in society is love for your fellow [human beings],” according to the CanadianChristianity.com […]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of new posts by email.
Get every new post delivered to your Inbox
Join other followers:
[…] great motivating force in society is love for your fellow [human beings],” according to the CanadianChristianity.com […]