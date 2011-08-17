Canadian Christianity

Nathan Kotylak: A Tale of Repentance, Restitution, and Redemption

Fresh in our Canadian collective consciousness are the Vancouver riots, which have triggered outrage, disgust and disbelief throughout the entire nation, as well as across the world. The new G20 of the west coast, as people have dubbed the events, resulted in injuries, arrests and damages far beyond what we can imagine. Amidst of all the chaos was a 17-year-old named Nathan Kotylak who was just caught up in the rapture of the moment. But it was what he did a week later that astonished me the most.

As a believer in the Judeo-Christian faith, there are three key themes that are also considered the 3 R’s to a better life: repentance, restitution, and redemption. Repentance for acknowledging the wrong done and truly making an effort to turn things around. Restitution for making provisions toward those affected by one’s bad actions or deeds. Redemption is the factor that, after one admits and turns from their wrongs and makes them right, is restored to one’s self and lives life anew.

I don’t know if Nathan goes to church or believes in Judeo-Christian principles and ethics, but at a young age he did what few people can truly do: he took ownership of the wrongs he did. He was willing to bear the cost of his wrongdoing by turning himself over to authorities and paying restitution in terms of losing privileges (scholarships, Olympic hopes). Feeling that he brought shame to his family, his city and his nation, his step towards redemption began when his parents loved him and encouraged him to take a big step.

We have a natural tendency to crucify the criminal. Yet I feel that the most powerful display of values is for us to refrain from seeking payback or making threats against the person who did wrong to us. Nathan took a big step by admitting he was wrong and being willing to do what it takes to make it right. Now let us extend grace, peace and love to him for doing what few ever do. Nathan will become a greater man than he is already if we do show that love, grace and peace to him in his life.

Conrad Gayle is a 30 year old up-and-coming jazz pianist, composer and emerging author from Toronto, Ontario. His latest EP, Genesis, is up for sale on iTunes Canada. Conrad Gayle also graduated from York University with a degree in Sociology and currently hosts his own blog site.

  • Duluth Minnesota

    There was a young woman in Richmond who was arrested for shop lifting at the Vancouver riot. For a few stolen make up items from a drug store, her name was dragged through the mud for months on local radio stations. But she was an average person with no connections, and the media hounded and bullied her via their sensationalist style of reporting. Mr Kotyluk, on the other hand, was privileged in that his father is a prominent surgeon. No doubt some favours were called in a the Country Club to let this domestic terrorist off the hook.

  • Duluth Minnesota

    GOD may forgive him.
    But we won’t.

  • Patrick Chapman

    I came across this article and the mob mentality response is what I find most disturbing.

    If I was a betting man, some of the comments regarding young Nathan’s Kotylak’s fall from Grace, is deflection related. There is no doubt in my mind that Nathans apology was prepared but I beleive that he was sincere because I could see the hurt in his eyes and I was there once too. We know how that pain felt, how could we ever forget? To think anything else would be dark hearted and worthy of Gods rebuke.

    There are people who make condemning, finger pointing comments in our society, whom really have limited understanding about life and whom make even worse personal decisions that effect us all, but we love them, just the same.

    Repentance is all about forgiveness, and this young man must be forgiven because our hope, is that he can contribute more to society than the rest of us combined, given the chance.

    As a boy decades ago, I too made a bad choice but I never hurt anyone but my parent and myself. I am so grateful that there were true Christ like people who forgave me and helped me make things right so that I could become this wonderful God fearing man, with a sense of compassion, love and respect for all things great and small.

    This huge mistake didn’t take anyone’s life, thankfully, so why treat him as such.
    After all is said and done, it is our responsibility to extend a hand out to our youth, pick them up and help dust them off after such a fall and put them back on the right path.

    More often than not society holds only money as their God, and forget people along the way. That’s just a choice for shame. We all need one another, so let’s do this together, and really Live!

  • Kim Johnston

    Your kidding right?????? This is the most ridiculous blog I have read. He is a felon who planned to partake in a riot (by way of all the destructive goodies he had in his backpack) who incited a riot (PROOF on video) sexually assaulted a young girl (caught on video) made more than FIVE attempts to light the police car until he WAS successful, lit numerous NUMEROUS other fires that night, set off fireworks directly into the crowd and the list goes on…..

    Nathan Kotylak was not caught up in the “rapture of the moment” during the riot – he was caught up in the rapture and anticipation of the riot wayyyy before it actually happened. He is NO hero for turning himself over to police as he had been outed by thousands in the previous days before – he had no choice!!!

  • Roger Manta

    His apology was in no way sincere – his tears were due to shame and the realization that he ruined his own future. What an unfortunate article showcasing the author’s utter detachment and ignorance of the situation and the person.

    The apology was written by his lawyer – it’s as simple as that – the vocabulary and grammar are unmistakably “corporate”.

    Naive perspective – I guess Nathan managed to fool at least one blogger.

  • Shaun Towens

    He’s sorry he got caught.. that’s about it. Don’t be naive.

  • Dave Bolan

    Kotylak’s apologies would seem more sincere if he made a pledge to repay the cost of the automobile over his career.

  • Benjamin Harris

    I want to say this to the author as very clearly as I can. His apology was not sincere. It was a stilted, attorney prepared statement intended to attempt to diffuse a PR nightmare. If he was truly sorry, he would have done it before he was outed on social media. He is probably laughing his head off right now at pulling one over on people like you. True repentance and restitution is indeed a value that should be celebrated. But this person has no remorse for his actions, and has offered no restitution for it. Just because he can cry in front of mommy and daddy doesn’t mean he’s sorry.

  • Chris Moser

    Caught up in the rapture of the moment ? Maybe you have been out in the sun to long ?

    The punk did his best to set a cop car on fire !! Where I come from this kind of vandalism is well beyond what a suburban spoiled brat should be contemplating .

    Not a hope that he should ever be given the chance to represent Canada in any International sporting event .

