Sexual abuse on the prairie

“We believe there are some bad things that have happened,” says Prairie Bible Institute’s www.prairie.edu president, Mark Maxwell. He adds that he has personally heard “half a dozen stories that seem to ring true.”
Maxwell is referring to allegations of sexual abuse connected to Prairie, a Christian Bible school founded in Three Hills, Alberta, 90 years ago, by the current president’s grandfather, L.E. Maxwell.
While the issue is not wholly new, it gained momentum in the summer of 2011 when some former students set up a Facebook page for their peers, and allegations of abuse started surfacing. In fact, discussion of the issue became so pervasive on the site that it was taken down; however, the discussion moved to another Facebook page: We Were Prairie Bible School Kids.
Finally, in November 2011, Mark Maxwell took hundreds of pages of the Facebook discussion to the RCMP.
The Accusations
As in many such cases, accusations and denials abound so that it is difficult to determine the extent and nature of the problem.
Maxwell and PBI managing director Peter Mal say they while there have been a lot of innuendoes and accusations, they only know for sure of “a few isolated incidents over a number of decades” and note that close to 20,000 people have come through the campus during its history. However, Maxwell adds that “if even a quarter of the accusations are true,” then there is justification for police involvement.
On the other hand, Linda Fossen www.lindafossen.com, who has been one of the administrators of the Facebook page, along with Catherine Darnell of Ontario, alleges that she knows of “more than 90 victims” dating back to the 1950s.
Fossen herself is one of them. A few years ago, she wrote a book, Straight from the Donkey’s Mouth, alleging that her father abused her for ten years, including when he was a married student at Prairie. Nothing was ever reported at the time, and Fossen’s father, apparently still pastoring in the United States, has vigorously denied the charges. It was this book that helped bring the issue out into the open, and led other victims to contact Fossen. She has since written another book, Out of the Miry Clay: Freedom from Childhood Sexual Abuse, and says she is currently writing a third book, on forgiveness. Fossen lives in Florida and runs an abuse-related charity, I am Whole, Inc. http://iamwholeinc.com
A story by Jeremy Klaszus in The Calgary Herald reported a 2002 incident when a 14-year-old student was assaulted by another student on campus. Prairie reportedly refused to report the incident to police but suspended the girl. However, the assailant was convicted, and the girl was readmitted, but allegedly barred from attending youth events with other males. Apparently Prairie paid a $20,750 settlement to the girl.
There was also an incident in 2006 when a high school student said she was sexually assaulted by a young man who was working in the kitchen at Prairie. The incident was reported to police, but no charges were ever laid. The student, however, has told her story publicly.
Maxwell notes that that incident does not concern Prairie Bible Institute directly but rather Prairie Christian Academy, a kindergarten-to-grade-12 school that was founded in 1938 as part of Prairie but which became an alternate school under the local public school board in 2004. However, critics point out that the incident took place on the Prairie campus, Prairie still lists the Academy on its website and the schools share dorms and kitchen facilities.
This illustrates a key aspect of the issue. The victims describe themselves as alumni and children of staff. Many were not students at the Bible college but at the Prairie elementary/high school. The children of staff members usually attended the elementary/high school.
Another case that has been linked to Prairie concerns Mark Archibald, a Prairie grad who has been convicted of sexual abuse at a Christian camp—but there has never been any evidence presented that he was guilty of anything while at Prairie.
Fossen has posted a half-dozen anonymous stories of abuse on her website.
Mark Maxwell says that the majority of cases he has heard about occurred decades earlier, and many occurred in private homes. Although some staff members have been implicated, no faculty members have been implicated as far as he knows, and most of the incidents were never reported to Prairie administrators until recently.
Prairie Response
“Prairie leadership remains committed to dealing with allegations in an open and transparent manner,” Mark Maxwell said in a news release. He has freely talked with reporters about the issue, and the school has issued public statements.
Maxwell and the Prairie board have encouraged victims to contact police, and they have also offered to talk with victims. Fossen and others have rejected that offer, saying they do not trust Prairie administrators. Part of the distrust flows from very negative feedback she has received from Prairie alumni attempting to defend the school. However, half a dozen victims have talked to Prairie leaders, and one made plans to visit the campus as a step in the healing process.
A group of alumni have also offered to talk with victims, and some victims have taken them up on that offer.
Earlier this year, Fossen demanded that Prairie hire Godly Response to Abuse in Christian Environments (G.R.A.C.E.), a Virginia-based non-profit, to investigate the allegations or face a lawsuit. Prairie rejected that demand and instead asked Centre Street Church in Calgary to provide a “safe place to be heard.” Centre Street Church has a team of professional counsellors led by Miriam Möllering, who has a doctorate in Biblical counseling and is Pastor of Life Care Ministries. A few victims have also accepted that offer.
One of the problems for any resolution process is that Prairie’s alumni, including the victims, are scattered around the world.
Bridging the Gap
One Prairie alumnus who has tried to bridge the gap between the school and the victims is Tim Callaway, pastor of Faith Community Baptist Church in nearby Airdrie, Alberta. www.fcbcairdrie.com
As a graduate student at Trinity Divinity School in Chicago in the 1980s, Callaway came across an article about an evangelical church leader who had been accused of incest. Almost nothing had been written about sexual abuse in churches up till that time, so Callaway decided to write his master’s thesis on the topic. He wanted to test experts’ opinion that sexual abuse was as bad, or worse, in religious contexts as in society as a whole—something he had a hard time believing at first. But he surveyed a group of pastors and discovered that almost all had encountered sexual abuse in their pastoral ministry and almost none had any clue how to handle it. This was the era when sexual abuse issues were just beginning to become public.
Then, a few years ago, Callaway wrote his doctoral dissertation on Prairie Bible Institute’s first six decades. That thesis, Training Disciplined Soldiers for Christ, will be published later this year. In the course of his research, Callaway came across stories of abuse. By this time, he had encountered hundreds of incidents of sexual abuse in his decades of church ministry, so he had no trouble believing that many of the stories were true.
Callaway cited Fossen’s book in his research, and she in turn asked him to be an advisor for her ministry to sexual abuse victims.
Callaway has publicly criticized Prairie’s leadership for its slowness to understand the extent of the problem and to properly respond to victims.
Callaway recalls one girl who was in his class at Prairie who abruptly left campus with her family in 1971. Callaway has since learned that the girl was raped by a Prairie student who was an ex-convict. (In those days, Prairie students did a lot of prison ministry, and some of the inmates who had been impacted for Christ enrolled as students after they had completed their sentences.) The girl’s family abruptly left campus when they became convinced Prairie’s administration was not going to do anything about the incident. Callaway finds the story essentially believable.
On the other hand, Callaway does not accept Fossen’s accusation that Prairie leadership was guilty of systematic “coverup and collusion” in regard to the abuse. For one thing, it is not fair to judge past actions by current standards, he says. Several decades ago, not much was known about sexual abuse, and no one knew what to do about it.
Callaway also points out that Prairie leaders were never informed about many of the cases, and in other cases they did act. He says, “I truly believe that if the administration had known about (what was being done to) Linda, they would have done something.”
Callaway’s family moved to the Prairie campus in 1959, and his father was on the Prairie board, so even though many cases of abuse never became known, Callaway knew more than most. He knew of staff being fired for sexual improprieties (usually sex between adults, not abuse) and of students (both male and female) being expelled for having homosexual sex.
Callaway also suggests that it is simplistic to suggest that the proper course would always have been to report cases to the police. That just wasn’t done decades ago. He agrees that Prairie administrators, like leaders in many religious institutions, can be faulted for trying to “protect the reputation of the Lord” at the expense of victims. However, he also suggests that going to the police isn’t always helpful. One big problem is the difficulty in obtaining evidence that will stand up in a court of law. “It doesn’t mean nothing happened,” he says, just that the charges are hard to prove. A good number of cases that have been reported to authorities have not resulted in charges.
Further, Callaway says, many victims do not want to publicly talk about what they have experienced. There are usually 10 to 15 victims for every one who comes forward. This helps explain why Mark Maxwell and the other Prairie leaders have only been contacted by a handful of victims, while dozens have contacted Fossen. “People who criticize Linda should realize that she speaks for 12 to 15 others who will never come forward,” he says. In fact, he suspects that there are likely many who will never even talk to Fossen.
“Many (victims) don’t want to embarrass their parents or send Dad to jail,” he says. “Many said all they needed was to tell someone.”
Prairie Responsibility
It is easy to see some frustration in the public statements of Mark Maxwell and other Prairie leaders. Despite what seem to be sincere attempts to be transparent and open to victims, many of the victims don’t trust them, and they are being blamed for events that happened decades ago and which, in many cases, Prairie leaders knew nothing about.
Maxwell says that police have told him that “crimes are committed by people,” not institutions and that the “school is just a location.” The school is not guilty of anything criminal unless there is collusion, and even then it is individual administrators who are guilty.
It is common for leaders of religious institutions to deny responsibility for sexual abuse, Callaway says, because that is what their lawyers tell them to say. The unspoken reality is that while individuals may be guilty of the crimes, it is usually the institutions that end up being sued.
This means that institutions have a responsibility to guard against abuse. Callaway says that police told him in a church context that the church is responsible for “anything that happens on our premises and anything done by an employee.”
Ironically, in the past, Prairie was “infamous for its social regulations to keep the genders apart,” Callaway says. L.E. Maxwell taught “death to self, crucifixion of self”, so the sexual abuse “stands out in contrast…It gets more attention in that environment.”
Mark Maxwell agrees, saying that “the black shows up against the light.”
On the other hand, Prairie also believed in the “total depravity” of human beings. “Where you have human beings, you will have all dimensions of immorality,” Callaway says. “This is the human condition.” So, as much as we would like to believe that the church is free of sexual sin, “more of it goes on than we would want to know.”
Callaway also points to the Bible, saying the Old Testament is full of accounts of sexual sin, even in King David.
Callaway also says that his research has taught him that sexual abuse is more common in “strongly authoritarian, patriarchal communities,” which Prairie certainly was in the past, because this gives authority figures power which they use to cover their abuse. “Men will use their role as head of the family to leverage abuse.”
Fossen says that her father quoted L.E. Maxwell’s teaching on parental authority while abusing her.
Mark Maxwell agrees that the “overly authoritarian” teaching of the earlier years is “something we should criticize ourselves for” because it made it “easier for abusers to get away with it.”
That teaching is one thing that has changed at Prairie.
On the other hand, since taking over two years ago, Maxwell has guided Prairie back to its roots of focusing on Bible training. In recent years, like many other Bible schools, Prairie had begun to move toward teaching arts and science like a university. But it hadn’t worked. At its peak, Prairie’s enrollment had reached about 500, but it had dropped to less than 150. With the return to a focus on Bible training, enrollment rose 17 percent last year to about 190, and the school is hoping for a further increase next year, in spite of the bad publicity in regard to sex abuse.
Peter Mal notes that while some people had “very bad experiences” at Prairie, many had “great experiences.”
But moving forward will also include dealing with the past. “It has been a painful experience for me to personally hear some of these stories of abuse,” Mark Maxwell said in one of Prairie’s news releases on the subject. “Prairie leadership remains committed to dealing with allegations in an open and transparent manner. To the best of our ability, our goal is to assist complainants to find healing, including, and where appropriate, to help call those responsible to account.”
Maxwell says he is not going to “waste time defending the reputation of the school or of God.” He adds that it would be wrong to “use God to defend people who did bad things. God didn’t do it, and He will help us get out of this.”
In an earlier interview, Callaway stated, “At the end of the day, getting this in the open is a good thing.”
Comments
Linda M. Fossen says
People need to be aware that Prairie Bible Institute has been harboring a child molesters and even after they have been exposed, PBI still refuses to do anything about it.
Linda M. Fossen says
Kat says
The guilty till proven innocent crowd won’t like it but;
Three Hills RCMP Sgt. Joe Sangster said Tuesday police recently concluded their investigation and are planning on providing a public update as early as next week.
He said no charges have been laid and estimated that approximately 10 people came forward to police.
“We investigated every one of those complaints and there’s no information or no evidence to support any charges,” said Sangster.
Read more: http://www.calgaryherald.com/news/charges+will+laid+Prairie+Bible+Institute+abuse+investigation+RCMP/6808904/story.html#ixzz1yMumxhJV
dusty says
You trust the RCMP?? After the unspeakable way they dealt with the scandals involving the Residential schools for Indigenous Children???
Lloyd Mackey says
I am grateful for the opportunity to bring a perspective to this conversation that comes out of 45 years of community and faith-based journalism.
Jim Coggins has been taking a hit or two for not interviewing any Prairie abuse survivors.
What Jim has done — and should be recognized for so doing — is a valuable backgrounder to stories that have been written in the past few weeks for secular, Christian and social media.
In journalism, backgrounders are highly useful to the process of creating understanding, both with the reading public and for the those involved in the several sides of the issue.
Particularly valuable in this backgrounder, is the extensive reference to Tim Callaway’s research work on both the nature of abuse and the historic relationship to this subject involving the Prairie institutions.
As a now-semi-retired journalist engaged in doctor of ministry studies through Tyndale Seminary in Toronto — another long-established evangelical institution — I would like to commend Jim for the work he has done on this story. And, as a long-time, albeit imperfect, practitioner of “conciliatory journalism”, I pray that his story — and Dr. Tim’s research — will contribute to the healing process.
Linda M. Fossen says
I could not disagree more Lloyd. Enough of the “backgrounder” stories. That is all we hear is PBI this and PBI that. Enough already! The public knows PBI’s perspective but who speaks for the survivors? The real story is NOT what PBI thinks but what the survivors think. It is high time that they were heard and heard without PBI drowning out their message. Had PBI been handling this abuse crisis adequately, the survivors would be satisfied. Sadly PBI has not handled this crisis well and they need to just get out of the way and let the survivors speak for themselves.
Catherine Darnell says
Calgary Centre Street Church, withdraws Partnership with Prairie Bible Institute.
Patricia - Spiritual Journey Of A Lightworker says
When you said that you were taught to never ride in the car with strangers, or say things like “Well, she shouldn’t have dressed that way.” or say “If she hadn’t been in that part of town by herself, or walking on campus by herself,” you are placing the blame for rape on the victim. That is never the right thing to do. A rapist rapes, not the victim no matter what the circumstances. Rape is never the fault of the victim whether they are children or adults, whether they are male or female. Rape is rape and is carried out as a method of controlling another person. If you are a victim of rape, the rape is not your fault. It doesn’t matter if the victim was dating the rapist or even married to him. Rape is against the victim and is a crime. Don’t blame the victim. They need our support, not our judgments and condemnation. The shame belongs to the rapist. Blame the rapist, not the victim. Don’t silence the victim. Give them a place to talk because talking helps to begin the healing process. If we are silent then the abusers win.
Linda M. Fossen says
What a disappointment to read this very one-sided article. It is obvious that this was a PBI initiated article geared to once again manage their public relations at the expense of the survivors. The fact that no survivor was interviewed speaks more for the integrity of the reporting than anything else. How you can write an article about a sex abuse scandal that has rocked Canada’s most respected Bible institute and not interview a single survivor? It tells me that the reporter only cared about putting out Prairie’s perspective and nothing else. Quite frankly, I am tired of hearing what Mark Maxwell thinks – he is not the story. He was not abused. If you want the real story then the people who were abused need to be interviewed.
I was one of the people who told my story to Mark Maxwell. During the process, I cried so hard I could hardly breathe. I will never forget being a child sitting in the Prairie Tabernacle and hearing LE Maxwell pounding the pulpit and hollering about a God who was a righteous Judge who sat in the heavens and demanded holiness. I remember feeling such shame and guilt knowing that I could not be holy. I was damaged. I felt that God must hate me. My father would rape me in his office where he was studying for his PBI classes – the Bible was always opened on his desk and I knew what was in that Bible because I had it pounded into me day and night. “Children obey your parents and honor your father”. My father told me it was my duty before God. I always hated that Tabernacle where I was made to feel that I was unworthy of God’s love. Years later when I heard the Tab had been torn down, I was so disappointed that I had not been there with my own sledgehammer. I would have loved to tear down the place that pounded in so much shame into my little heart. I regretted that I had not been able to tell LE Maxwell what his sermons did to me and now I had the chance to tell his grandson. I knew it was the closest I could get to telling LE himself. So I contacted Mark and poured out my heart to him. It was extremely painful! Imagine how it makes me feel now to read that he was sitting there critiquing my story to see if it “rang true”. Thanks for nothing Mr. Maxwell – what a slap in the face! Had I known that you were critiquing my story, I would not have wasted my time to pour out my pain to you. I thought that by telling my story, you may gain some insight that there are some survivors who want to be heard and acknowledged who have no interest in reconciling with your school. Sadly, it appears I just wasted my time and yours.
If I hear one more time that these are “decades old cases” I am going to scream. Like what difference does that make? Canadian law has no statue of limitations on sexual abuse. It was a crime years ago and it is still a crime. To keep harping on this insinuates to the survivors that our abuse isn’t as important it it happened in the past. Even though many of us were abused decades ago, does not mean that our pain is any less real. For many of us it is like it happened yesterday and we live with the after effects of it for the rest of our lives. Please quit minimizing our pain. Until you have walked a mile in our shoes you have no right.
Shame on Mark Maxwell for passing the buck on Carmen Wesley. She is the courageous woman who was raped in 2006 and came forward to tell her story. She was raped by a PBI staff employee on PBI property in the commission of doing her student work for PBI. It could not be more clear that PBI is responsible. This song and dance about separating PBI and PCA is not only stupid, it is in insult to our intelligence. Carmen is just one of several recent rape cases involving high school girls at Prairie. These are not “decades-old cases” but they are being dismissed just as the older cases are. This may be the strategy that PBI wants to use but I predict it will backfire on them. People with common sense can see this for what it is – an attempt to salvage the reputation of the school at the expense of the survivors. It doesn’t fly with people outside the PBI bubble.
I would like the public to know that Mark Maxwell contacting the RCMP was really a hallow gesture. It did not signal that PBI was being “open and transparent.” Let me explain…Mark knows as all past PBIers know that the school has historically been very insular. We shunned the outside world with it’s evil vices but we also shunned the local community which included the RCMP. Anyone who spent any time at PBI during the past few decades knows that PBI took care of it’s own dirt – it did not involve the RCMP. In many ways, the mindset of a cult accurately describes the mindset of what we were taught as children. Consequently Mark knew that very few people would go to the RCMP – there would be a great deal of hesitancy on the part of victims to contact them. It just was not done. So Mark involving the RCMP while looking good to the outside world really had no effect on the survivors. As predicted, few survivors have contacted them. Not because they don’t want to but because of the added stigma attached to doing so. Not only do the survivors have to face their own fear but then to have the added burden that they were “not honoring God” makes it a difficult combination for any survivor to overcome.
PBI could have saved itself alot of grief had the administration started from day one to show respect for the survivors who have had the courage to come forward. There has been no leadership from Mark Maxwell to stem the constant hostility that the survivors have faced from the alumni. The alumni of the school have called us “enemies of God, and agents of satan sent to destroy the school” I have received more hate mail than you can imagine. Told I was going to hell, that God going to get me, that I was un-christ-like, a soul in desperate need of repentance and many other hateful things. At no time has Mark Maxwell ever asked for the alumni to back off and curb their hostility. He has allowed us to just get pounded with the hostility. And he wonders why we don’t trust him? He has shown time and time again that he only wants to hear from the survivors who are willing to reconcile with the school. Many of the survivors no longer believe in God – and I can’t say that I blame them after hearing their stories. So does that mean that they are not worth to have their stories heard and acknowledged?
In time the truth will come out and PBI will have to face the full scope of what they have allowed to happen to innocent children in their care. By their twisted teaching on the absolute authority of the male authority figures over us, we women and children didn’t have a prayer. We were abused and there was no place to even ask for help. To ask for help would require that we speak against those who were in authority over us and that was something that we simply were forbidden to do.
Diana Stooshnov says
It would not and should not matter if she was dating him or not. Date rape is just as bad as rape between two people who do not know each other. No means no, no matter the relationship. Whoever, is saying it is okay to rape your girlfriend is just as responsible as the rapist. Who in their right mind would condone date rape and make it okay? It should never have been an issue as part of this discussion period. Rape is rape. Rape is criminal behavior. Let justice be served.
MEC says
What the survivors have asked for has been completely lost in this article.
The asked for 3 completely normal and acceptable things:
1. Validation and a place to heal and recover
2. An OBJECTIVE MEDIATOR to make sure that #1 occurs.
3. That Prairie put in place practices that protect and offer support any who are assaulted in the future.
Reading all the above, the general attitude is that it is the survivors who are in the wrong and that they should either shut up and go away or let the lies stand and go away.
Heinous that the President of PBI would lie about Carmen Wesley’s rape… just plain heinous.
Elisa Humphreys says
Further to the misinformation being told about my daughters sexual assault…for your compassionate response… It has been very difficult but since finding the on-line victims group my daughter has recieved a lot of support. Yes the school should have known this individual was a danger and should not have employed him. One year earlier another parent had complained about him to the high school principal while he was a grade 12 student, because he had apparently attacked that parent’s daughter. It was a big enough deal on campus that security had to be called when that girl’s brother drove down from Red Deer and accosted the perp in the parking lot with a baseball bat. Another incident in regards to this perpetrator, (and we know of others as well) involved him calling a girl in town for a ride home. When this girl picked him up he was quite drunk and attacked her in her car, fortunately she was able to scream and fight him off. When she got back home and told her mother, her mother cautioned her not to tell anyone. Unfortunately we heard about this incident after my daughter was raped, and both the mother and daughter were dreadfully sorry that they had not come forward, and that subsequently my daughter had been raped by the same individual. This is one of the primary reasons my daughter decided to report… so that it would hopefully not happen to anyone else. Unfortunately while the RCMP investigation was underway another dorm girl was raped, (my son knows this from the girls brother) by we suspect the same individual. She however had seen how my daughter was slandered and would not speak up. While the police investigation was underway we would receive phone calls from girls still residing in the dorm, informing us of what the dean of the girl’s dorm, Sheila Hanson Adkins was saying about my daughter. We were told that Sheila was calling dorm girls into her office and telling them that my daughter was lying. We were also told that while driving kids in the school van, that Sheila and her husband had a very malicious conversation regarding my daughter that was clearly heard by everyone in the van. At that time I phoned the school principal and complained, but he responded by saying that he had looked into it and that Sheila was not doing this, but we have it on good authority that she was. So when highly inaccurate stories regarding my daughter case surface we feel we know the source of the inaccuracies. Not only this article reporting information garnered from Mark Maxwell as stating my daughter had been dating this fellow, which she had not been, but also veiled comment in the Capital newspaper alluding to my daughter’s case. Even people we do not know, but who coincidently are friends with Sheila, amazingly have a misinformed and offensive opinion very similar to what Sheila has propagated. My daughter has somehow been blamed, and remains wounded from her time at Prairie, not only due to being sexually assaulted but also due to how terribly she was treated following the assault. In fact we think that the slander that was perpetrated against my daughter by Sheila Hanson Adkins may have muddied the waters of the RCMP investigation, so we have requisition the RCMP file under the Freedom of Information Act in order to determine if this is the case. As for Mark Maxwell he continues to listen to slander and not respond to the seven in total email we have sent him regarding this case.
Kat says
Strong accusations should be accompanied by strong evidence. A lack of evidence does not mean the accusation is untrue but neither should we start buying rope for a lynching party. Having studied the atrocities of the Reformation era, I can attest that the lack of proper due process resulted in accusations being regarded as truth, often without evidence. Accuser became judge, guilt by association became lethal. The RCMP is the gold standard for investigating this matter. Trial via internet is a farce. Any individual cases will be a challenge. Proving assumed guilt through association of a school will be more even more challenging. The University of Toronto likely has more than 100 times the sex assault cases as this school. All educational institutes have or will have these cases, comes with the territory. Pseudo-investigations will lack the needed authority and power leading to a Kangaroo court. Anything less than proper due process, well… we may as well restart the inquisition. You go buy the pitchforks, I can prepare the stake burning.
Richard Wong says
Kat, I agree with you that due process is required. On the other hand, given there are so many allegations and given that abuses do occur a lot more in an authority-driven environment, wouldn’t it be a responsible thing for PBI’s leaders to make sure they have properly documented and monitored procedures to deal with abuse cases in an open and impartial manner and to provide confidential crisis assistance for abuse victims? Being a grad of UoT, I know they do. Given that PBI is so much smaller, why can’t PBI follow suit?
Elisa Humphreys says
Kat please refer to my post above as a response to your comment here. I think what you speak about is fairness and unfairness… read my entire post and see if you can spot the unfairness perpetrated by those who should have known better.
Clearisse says
During my childhood at Prairie I was taught to never ride alone in a car or be alone in a building with a member of the opposite sex. The general consensus of the community seemed to be that human sexuality was to be feared and suspected, and must be held at bay by strict, rigid control. The unfortunate reality is that by erring so strongly on one extreme, the institute inadvertently encouraged many to subversively swing their pendulums in the opposite direction.
I have seen definite changes in the general viewpoint held and propagated by the Prairie community regarding this very issue, and I would have to say they tend to be trending back toward a place of balance. A healthy, appropriate view of human sexuality…..
While it is true Priarie still has a lot of grounds to cover and a long road to hoe, they are headed in the right direction, as long as they keep going. And hire GRACE………………………………..but as long as rabid “survivorists” keep harpingat it on Facebook, theya’re going to force Priarie further and firther into a corner where they’re less likely to do the right thing and more likely to stonewall and subterfuge.
But I do have to agree with rev. Calaway that there isn’t widespread collussion and cover up. How could there be, especially with the rate of turnover that has occurred over the past 2 decades alone? You can’t cover up somethingthat happened 3-4 years before you ever even moved to Three Hills or showed up for your first day of work on Prairie’s campus…..
Somebody needs to check their facts before making accusations.
Richard Wong says
Clearisse, had it not been for the survivors’ activities on Facebook, none of this would have surfaced and received its due attention. PBI’s stonewalling and circle-the-wagon approach isn’t a result of the survivors’ Facebook activities. It’s a result of the cognitive dissonance facing PBI’s leaders – we’re fervent Christ’s followers so there can’t be anything inherently wrong with the way we do things and, if there is, it can’t be our fault. It’s time for PBI’s leaders to take an honest look at themselves and discover how PBI’s culture can and could have encouraged people to look the other way. Equally important, it’s time for PBI’s leaders to put in preventive measures to ensure such abuses don’t happen again and, if they do, are dealt with in a swift and transparent manner.
Richard Wong says
If PBI is genuinely committed to tackling the issue according to today’s standards, it should develop a policy on sero-tolerarnce of sexual abuse and harassment and discrimination, provide training for its staff and students, and establish a third-party hotline for emergency assistance. Perhaps there are a lot of activities taking place behind the scene, but all I’ve seen from afar is just a PR talkfest and no actions of real substance.
Elisa Humphreys says
In regards to the above article… my daughter is the girl mentioned in the following segment of the article… “There was also an incident in 2006 when a high school student said she was sexually assaulted by a young man who was working in the kitchen at Prairie. They had apparently been dating previously, the incident was reported to police, but no charges were ever laid. The student, however, has told her story publicly.” I would like to set the record straight here and state that they had not been dating previously as the article states. In fact my daughter had been dating the son of one of the teachers at the school, and was not even friends with the individual who assaulted her, who I might add assualt several other girls at Priairie that we know of. Upon reading this article I tracked down Jim Coggins and spoke with him on the phone regarding these inaccuraties and asked him where he heard this information. I was informed by Mr. Coggins that Mark Maxwell had provided these details to him, and that Mark considered this case a PCA problem. So I ask the question, where did Mark Maxwell hear these inaccuracies from in the first place… I suspect from those at Prairie who have slandered my daughter from the onset of this terrible chapter in our lives. Also no wonder Mark hasn’t responded to the six emails we sent him… probably because he has heard such slanderous accounts of my daughter and myself that he feels us not worthy enough to talk too. After all it is a PCA problem he states, even thought my daughter was raped by a PBI employee, while on PBI property and while fulfilling her grade 11 credit required work placement hours with PBI, as an employee in their kitchen. As for it being a PCA problem, I have recently contacted a current member of the board of PCA, but this individual didn’t want to get involved and hear what actually happened to my daughter. What I have learned from reading this article is that Mark Maxwell is aware of my daughters case, and that he deliberately chooses not to respond to our emails, nor to hear first hand what happened, preferring instead to listen to inaccurate slander regarding my daughter.
Tragic says
Tragic that abuse happens at all levels of society including Christian ones. Of course we should know enough to expect that. Evil exists, we do need to protect ourselves and others as best we can. Blaming others for the abuse of an individual is in most cases inappropriate. Graham James did his crimes himself. It is a good thing that the WHL has strengthed it’s protection plan but only James should go to jail (or hang). Let the proper system of due process sort this out.
Sheryl Brown says
In any case, it’s really vital to act on these matters in the most judicious way, ensuring safety to children, and bringing situations to justice.
All too often, there is too big of a rush to forgive the perpetrator and protect that guilty individual to the detriment of the injured persons.
There need to be policies and procedures in place – in *any* organization or institution – so that staff know exactly what actions to take when they learn of any abuse having occurred.
I must say that your effort as a journalist is in serious doubt, consider the proper thing to do, interview a survivor here, would you? I hope your journalism is not limited to cover merely the good, none of the bad and never the ugly? Really, coat hanger abortion(s), incest, rapes, and molestation, severe beating of staff wives, and severe form of child abuse. Do you tread ever so lightly on sacred ground lined with human tears, angst, hate and suffering. Are you human? Because if you were, I would like to check your birth certificate to make sure you are from planet earth. Come and make up the differences for thy Lord’s sake. I mean, the Lord Ben Chung.